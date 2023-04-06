Indore: Coolers, water system installed for big cats in city zoo

Tiger roaming in its enclosure during evening hours. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With summer setting in, the heat is becoming unbearable for animals living in cages in Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Zoo) and their condtion is getting worse. To make their life comfortable the zoo authorities have made arrangements for coolers, air-conditioners and sprinklers to provide them some respite from the heat. Water tanks have also been installed so that the animals can stay hydrated.

Zoo-in-charge Uttam Yadav said, “Water systems and coolers have been installed for lions, tigers and leopards. Lions and leopards enjoy cool weather but fear water. Therefore, sprinklers have been installed in their enclosures to keep the earth moist and the atmosphere cool. Since tigers are a little different than other wild cats, they need special treatment.

Yadav said, “Every animal of different species is of a different nature and it’s essential that we take the requisite steps for them in accordance with their nature.”

Along with sprinklers, coolers and shades, a large pond of water has been made for them. Most species of deer enjoy water. Therefore, sprinklers are kept on for them for a longer period of time. All species of bears tend to be very lazy during the summer. To keep them cool, sprinklers were installed in the enclosure.

Also piped water is being sprayed in some enclosure to relax the animals. Monkeys and other animals are also provided with coolers.

“Bird cages and aviary are covered with cloth to protect them from the heat and sun, and sprinklers with water and mud have been arranged for sambar,” he added.

Also, a zoo team keeps a watch on all the facilities provided to animals so that they do not face any difficulty in remaining cool and do not harm themselves with coolers blades or electricity.

Yadav further added that while some animals can adapt to increasing temperatures faster than others, some find it hard to survive in such a hot climate.

To cool down animals at the city zoo and prepare for one of the busiest seasons of the year many more measures are being taken by the zoo authorities. As vacations are about to begin in May, thousands of children with their families will visit the zoo to learn about wild animals and be wowed by their majestic presence. For visitors, too, a shed has been prepared using a green mesh cover.