Indore: Cool winds and clouds pull down day temp by 4 degrees Celsius

Indore(madhya Pradesh): Cool winds blowing from the east and cloudy weather provided relief to its residents from the rising temperature as it pulled down the day temperature by four degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, on Sunday. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius less than the temperature recorded on Saturday.

However, the cloudy weather kept the night temperature above five degrees Celsius from the normal.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the conditions would remain the same over the next couple of days as it was the effect of a western disturbance and an induced circulation over north Gujarat and southwest Rajasthan.

“The western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric and an induced circulation lies over north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan in lower levels. A trough runs from south Konkan to north madhya Maharashtra at lower tropospheric levels. A fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan Region from March 7,” Met officials said adding “Under their influence, the day temperature in Indore will remain close to 30-32 degrees Celsius for next couple of days and there are chances of cloudy weather with drizzles in many parts of the region.”

Max – 30.7 degrees Celsius (two degrees below normal)

Min – 19.5 degrees Celsius ( five degrees above normal)