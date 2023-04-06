Indore: Convocation of 50 students at MGM Medical College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College organised the convocation ceremony of 50 students of batch 2016. These students had got admission in MGM Medical College, in 2018, on the orders of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Indore Bench.

Dr Ashok Khandelwal, vice chancellor, Madhya Pradesh Medical University, Jabalpur was the chief guest while Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean MGM Medical College was the guest.

Dr Khandelwal shared his experiences of student life with the students and also inspired them to acquire more and more knowledge. He said that student life is the best time to learn, in which hard work and dedication can go a long way. Dr Dixit told the students to face the challenges in life with prudence and liveliness with the wish of a bright future.

The outline of the programme was prepared by nodal officer Rohit Manyal while the programme was coordinated by Dr Ashish Parmar. Out of these 50 students, 48 students were from Modern Medical College, Indore and 2 students from Advanced Medical College, Bhopal.