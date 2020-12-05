Indore: Convocation ceremony held at MCTE in Mhow on Dec 5

Mhow:

Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), held its convocation ceremony on 5 December wherein 27 officers of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-34) course graduated from the portals of MCTE and were awarded B Tech degrees in IT and Telecommunication.

The officers were admitted to the fraternity of Engineers by chief guest, Lt Gen Milind N Bhurke , VSM , Commandant, MCTE. The officers took a pledge to utilise their knowledge for the progress of the country, good of mankind and glory of the Army.

In his address to the passing out officers, the General Officer complimented all the graduating officers for their performance on the course. He stressed the importance of communication and IT engineers in today’s era of net-centric warfare. He also laid emphasis on the use of Artificial Intelligence and Big data by armies worldwide in modern-day warfare. He emphasised that an officer’s endeavour should be, first to become a good human being, a good soldier and a leader of men apart from being a good technocrat.

The chief guest also brought out the importance of leadership and urged the young leaders to be more courageous and responsible. He exhorted the passing out officers to keep pace with the phenomenal changes in technology, especially in the field of Information and Communication Technology and always strive for professional growth. The event terminated with felicitation of award winners.

Signal Officer in Chief (SO-in C) trophy and Gold medal for the best student Officer was won by Lt Shubham Shahi MCTE with its impressive campus, state of art laboratories, committed instructional staff and relevant academic curriculum conducts both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a professional manner. MCTE takes pride in its contribution to the Indian Army by delivering job ready professionals.