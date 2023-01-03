Indore: Contractual staff strike cripples most health centres

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health services in the district were badly affected due to the ongoing strike of the contractual health staff. Patients are not getting treatment at most primary and community health centres.

Moreover, the government health schemes were also affected badly due to the strike, including the work of immunization, data entry of schemes, and Covid sampling.

LOCKED HEALTH CENTRE

The most affected ones are the pregnant women in rural areas who are reaching these health centres for delivery but only to find them locked. A similar situation prevailed at the health centre in Kalaria village which remained closed due to the unavailability of staff on Monday. A pregnant woman was referred to Indore due to the unavailability of staff at Manpur health centre.

According to the president of Contractual Health Employees’ Association, Neetu Kelde, about 40 doctors and 900 health workers in the district are on strike to press for their demands.

“We are ready to join the work immediately as we don’t want patients to suffer but the government is not paying heed to us. We have been assured for the last several years, but nothing has happened on the ground to meet our demands,” Kelde said. She added that they appeal to the government to pay heed to their demands to end the stalemate.

Meanwhile, health officials also accepted that the health services are being disturbed due to the strike which entered its 19th day.

SERVICES CRIPPLED

Major services were affected at all the 110 health centres of the district including the OPD, delivery, ANC assessment, blood test, lab test, routine immunisation, distribution of TB medicines, yoga counselling, NRC and the entry of data on the portal relating to the schemes.

Meanwhile, the agitating staff also burnt effigy of ‘assurance’ to protest against the government on Monday.

Managing through alternates

“Health services have been affected at most health centres mainly in the rural areas. However, we are managing through permanent and out-sourced staff. Decisions on their demands would be taken by the government.” - Dr BS Saitya, CMHO, Indore