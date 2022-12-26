Indore: Contractual health staff observe ‘Black Day’

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 01:53 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intensifying their protest against the government, contractual health staff observed 'Black Day' against the arrest of the agitating contractual staff in Bhopal.

The agitating employees staged demonstration by wearing black clothes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, health services in various government hospitals associated with the district health department remained affected due to the strike which entered in day five.

The employees also staged a protest demonstration against the government on the campus of the chief medical and health officer. 

Agitating employees stated that earlier the government had assured them that their demands would be met, but no action has been taken so far. “We supported the pulse polio campaign of the government and delayed our protest for the welfare of patients. Now, our request is falling on deaf ears which has forced us to go on indefinite strike,” president of the Contractual Employees Association Neetu Kelde said.

She added that their demands include an increment in the salary equal to 90 per cent of the regular employees, recruitment of contractual employees on the vacant posts, and their regularisation.

Due to the strike, the work of medicine distribution, dialysis, and the receipt counter was affected in the hospitals, especially at Hukumchand Polyclinic, District Hospital, and PC Sethi Hospital.

