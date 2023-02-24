Indore: Contractual health employees strike work again

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health services in various government hospitals associated with the district health department were affected on Thursday, as contractual employees of the department went on mass leave to press for their demands.

The employees also staged a demonstration against the government at the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the officials.

Agitating employees stated that earlier the government had assured them that their demands would be met, but no action has been taken so far.

“We had called off our strike on the assurance of the government and delayed our protest for the welfare of patients. Now, our request is falling on deaf ears, and it has forced us to go on strike again,” president of the Contractual Employees Association Neetu Kelde said.

She added that their demands include an increment in the salary equal to 90 per cent of the regular employees, recruitment of contractual employees on the vacant posts, and their regularisation.

Due to the mass leave of the contractual employees, the work of medicine distribution, dialysis, and the receipt counter was affected in the hospitals, especially at Hukumchand Polyclinic, District Hospital, and PC Sethi Hospital.

