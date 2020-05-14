Indore: Construction work of National Company Law Tribunal building, Inter-State Bus Terminal to resume

The district administration has given conditional permission for the resumption of construction work of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) building and Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), along with some other projects. Construction work of these crucial projects was put on hold following the lockdown.

With this, the work of interior decoration of the NCLT office, located at Anandvan Phase-2 building of IDA in Pipliyahana area, will resume.

Similarly, the district administration allowed IDA to resume the construction work of Inter-State Bus Terminal at Super Corridor.

Officials said according to the revised guide received from Government of India, pre-approved construction works can be started. However, all precautions necessary for preventing the spread of coronavirus would have to be maintained. The precautions include thermal screening, social distancing, use of sanitisers, using Arogya Setu App, a gap of one hour between two shifts, ban of large meetings, etc. Also, none of the workers should be from COVID-19 containment areas. The contractor would have to ensure all the guidelines are followed.

For construction work in the city, labourers will have to be kept in a camp near the construction site and there will be no movement of labour. It will be the personal responsibility of CEO of IDA Vivek Shrotriya to ensure the health of the workers during the construction period.