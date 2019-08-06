Indore: Construction of Indore-Ichhapur four-lane to begin soon, repair work after rain

Indore: The construction of four-lane Indore-Ichhapur road will begin soon. The repair work of the road will also be carried out.

It was revealed at the meeting presided over by divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi held on Monday. The meeting was called to take note of road’s condition, its repair work and also the long pending process to construct four-lane road.

Tripathi discussed the work with officials of National Highway Authority of India and Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation. He instructed officers to complete the repair work as soon as possible to facilitate travel.

Divisional Commissioner inquired about the proposed four-lane Indore-Ichhapur Road. He said land acquisition work will be completed soon for road construction. A meeting of collectors and SDOs will be held soon in this connection.

At the meeting, it was also revealed that road will be constructed from Indore to Borgaon. Proposal for construction of Bypass in Burhanpur was also placed in the meeting. However, instructions have been given to first start the work from Bhanwarkua to Tejaji Nagar. Tripathi also reviewed the progress of ongoing bridge construction works in the city.