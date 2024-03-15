Indore: Construction Of 4 New Flyovers To Start In Two-Three Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction work of four sanctioned flyovers to be built at Dewas Naka, Satya Sai Square, Musakehdi Square and Crystal IT Park Square will start in two –three days. This was informed in a meeting of officials of the concerned departments chaired by collector Asheesh Singh at the Collector office on Thursday to review the preparation for starting the construction work of these flyovers.

He also gave necessary directions and said that flyovers need to be constructed at Vijay Nagar and Radisson Squares too. He directed the officials to draw the plan for these places also and added that flyovers at these places would make the traffic system even better. IMC commissioner Harshika Singh, additional collector and IDA CEO Gaurav Bainal and officials of other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh directed that quality should be maintained while constructing the flyovers and work must be completed within the stipulated time. He added that minor obstacles coming in the way of the construction will be removed soon. Some formalities will also be completed soon. Action will also be taken to remove trees that can hinder flyover construction at Satyasai Square as per the rules.