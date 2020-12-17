Indore: Constable, wife found murdered; teen daughter missing

In a chilling incident, a SAF constable and his wife were found murdered in their house at Rukmani Nagar here on Thursday. Their teenaged daughter is also missing from the house.

Constable Jyotiprasad Sharma and his wife Neelam were knifed to death by unidentified persons in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police stated that Sharma’s house is built in two parts. In one part, his elderly parents live and in another part he along with his wife and two children – an 18-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter.

The son went to sleep with his grandparents last night whereas the daughter was with her parents.

The incident came to light around 8.30 pm on Thursday when a domestic help arrived at the house for doing the dishes.

When Sharma did not open the door, the domestic help went to the second part of the house and informed inhabitants about it.

Sharma’s son broke open door only to find his parents blood-soaked condition. The son screamed after seeing the bodies of the parents. Hearing the sound of screams, family members and neighbours immediately reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Aerodrome police station personnel and top officials reached the spot and discovered that CCTV camera was closed down before the murder.

They also came to know that a teenaged daughter of the deceased couple was missing from the house.

Neighbours informed police that they had seen the girl walking with the dog around 4 am.

The neighbours also told the police that Sharma couple had heated exchange with their daughter on Wednesday night.

The police are searching CCTV footage in the locality for any clue of the accused.

Meanwhile, DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra said that they have identified two suspects into the incident. However, he did not share their identity with media persons so far.

“We are investigating the matter. That’s all I can say as of now,” he said.