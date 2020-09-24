Indore: Constable of 15th Battalion commits suicide, reasons unclear

Indore: A constable posted at 15th battalion in the city allegedly committed suicide at his father’s place in the First battalion of police in Sadar Bazaar area on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dhirendra Diwakar (32), a resident of 15th Battalion in the city. He was found hanging at his platoon commander father’s place in the First Battalion on Thursday morning. Preliminary investigation revealed that Dhirendra was posted as a constable. His wife and children were in Bhind so Dhirendra was staying at his father’s place for a few days. His mother found him hanging from the ceiling on Thursday morning after which the police were informed.

Sadar Bazaar TI Ajay Verma said statements of his family members were being taken to know the reason behind his suicide. The body was sent for the autopsy and the report is awaited.