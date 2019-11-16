Indore: Constable caught taking Rs 5000 bribe

Indore: Lokayukta police caught a police constable red handed while accepting Rs 5000 as bribe from a person in Manpur on Saturday. He had sought bribe from Imran Khan of Goya Road in Khajrana area for issuing character certificate needed for arms license

DSP (Lokayukta) Pravin Baghel said the accused is Rajeev Kumar Singh, posted at Manpur police station.

Baghel said Imran Patel had lodged a complaint that his close relative Asgar Patel of a village near Manpur had applied for arms license. For that he had to submit his character certificate and he told Imran to complete the process from Manpur police station. Constable Rajeev allegedly demanded Rs 16000 for the work and later the deal was settled for Rs 5000.

As per the plan, Imran reached Manpur and he was giving bribe to the constable when Lokayukta team caught him red handed from outside the police station. He was booked under relevant section of prevention of corruption act and further investigation is underway.