INDORE CONNECT: Over 100 artistes demand dismissal of all charges against comedian Munawar Faruqui, 4 others

New Delhi/ Indore: Over 100 artistes and writers, including Arundhati Roy, Kunal Kamra, Pooja Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, have demanded full dismissal of all charges against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and four others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a show.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1, following a complaint by Indore BJP MLA's son that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day.

He was released from the Indore Central Jail late in the night on February 6 after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. In a joint statement, over 100 artistes called for the full dismissal of all charges against Faruqui, Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas, Edwin Anthony, and Sadakat Khan.