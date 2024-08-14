 Indore: Conmen Steal ₹1.63L From Credit, Debit Card Of Retired Officer
Indore: Conmen Steal ₹1.63L From Credit, Debit Card Of Retired Officer

The accused posed himself as a customer care officer and got access to the victim’s mobile phone after downloading him two remote access apps

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 02:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Conmen managed to steal Rs 1.63 lakh from the bank account of a retired officer from a government department in Aerodrome area, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant had searched for the customer care number of an e-wallet company when a caller posed himself as the officer of the e-wallet company and managed to steal money from his credit and debit card.

When he came to know about the fraud, he informed bank officers and later lodged a complaint with the police.  

According to the police, Surendra Shrimal, a resident of Scheme Number 51 has lodged a complaint that his e-wallet was not working so he had searched for the customer care number on the internet. He had seen some numbers on the internet and called on one such number on August 5. The receiver, who was a conman, informed him that he is the customer care officer of the e-wallet company.

Shrimal told him about his e-wallet when the accused downloaded two remotely accessed applications to the mobile phone of the complainant.   After that, conmen got access to the mobile phone of the complainant and managed to steal Rs 93600 from his credit card and Rs 76k from his debit card.

A total of Rs 1.63 lakh were stolen by conmen from his bank account. He was informed by the bank of the online transfer when he blocked his account and the credit card and lodged a complaint with the police.   Preliminary investigation revealed that after Shrimal downloaded the mobile apps, conmen got access to his mobile phone and changed the registered mobile number so the complainant did not receive OTPs of transactions.

Using the OTPs, conmen managed to steal money from his credit and debit card. On the basis of three mobile numbers of the accused, the police are trying to identify the culprits. 

