Indore: Conmen dupe jewellers of gold rings

Indore: Two conmen managed to flee with gold rings that weighed 90 grams from a jewellery shop under Aerodrome police station jurisdiction on Monday. They reached there on pretext of buying mangalsutra and committed crime. Two suspects have been captured in CCTV installed near the spot.

According to Aerodrome police station incharge, the incident took place at Aditya Jewellers in Vijayshri Nagar at 4 pm. Shop owner Sandeep Salvi, a resident of Raj Nagar, was at his shop when two men reached there and told him to show mangalsutras.

Sandeep was busy showing mangalsutra when one of the accused dropped gold beads on the floor. Sandeep was collecting beads when the conmen managed to flee stealing gold rings that weighed 90 grams.

Sandeep found rings missing after the conmen fled the scene. He immediately informed the police and checked CCTVs of the area in which two suspects are captured while fleeing on a bike. TI Patidar said that the more footage is being checked and the accused are being searched.