Indore: Conman hacks ticket booking portal, books flight tickets worth Rs 1.82 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified person managed to transfer Rs 1.82 lakh from the bank account of a tour and travel agency owner. The accused hacked the online ticket portal ID and booked international flight tickets using the same. With the help of the cyber helpline, police returned the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant.

According to the police, a person, who is a tour and travel agency owner, informed the police that an unidentified person has stolen Rs 1.82 lakh from his bank account. The accused first hacked the ID of the online ticket booking portal of the complainant and booked flight tickets. The amount was deducted from the bank account of the complainant.

When he received the massage, he contacted the cyber helpline and lodged a complaint of online fraud. The police team took information about the transaction and contacted the flight companies. The tickets were cancelled and the entire amount was transferred to the complainant’s bank account.

Two held for mobile phone snatching

Two youths were arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a person in the Palasia area on Wednesday. A mobile phone worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the accused and further investigation is on.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that acting on a tip-off, two persons named Deepak and Shahzad were caught from the area. They were allegedly trying to sell a phone that was picked by them from a person on April 24 on the Service Lane in the Palasia area. The accused allegedly confessed TO their crime after which the police recovered a mobile phone from them. They were booked under section 392 of the IPC.