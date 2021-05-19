Indore: Congress trains guns on Tulsi Silawat for driver's 'role'

Indore: Congress leaders targeted their canons on in-charge minister Tulsi Silawat on Wednesday after his wife’s driver caught in remdesivir’s black marketing case, and demanded the government to remove him from ministerial post.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that Silawat should be removed from the post as it will affect the investigation of the case.

“It is not the first time allegations were put on him or his family. He should follow some honesty as a politician as they have responsibility towards the people,” Verma said.

On the question of demanding his resignation, Verma said that these leaders are greedy for their post and they will not resign in any way.

Meanwhile, Congress’ spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “The cases of black marketing of remdesivir injection are coming to fore from across the state and in most of the cases BJP leaders and their aides are involved.