Indore: Congress trains guns on Tulsi Silawat for driver's 'role'

Indore: Congress leaders targeted their canons on in-charge minister Tulsi Silawat on Wednesday after his wife’s driver caught in remdesivir’s black marketing case, and demanded the government to remove him from ministerial post.
Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that Silawat should be removed from the post as it will affect the investigation of the case.
“It is not the first time allegations were put on him or his family. He should follow some honesty as a politician as they have responsibility towards the people,” Verma said.
On the question of demanding his resignation, Verma said that these leaders are greedy for their post and they will not resign in any way.
Meanwhile, Congress’ spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “The cases of black marketing of remdesivir injection are coming to fore from across the state and in most of the cases BJP leaders and their aides are involved.
Investigation must be done in the matter and Silawat should be sacked from the ministerial post as the accused Punit Agrawal has clearly accepted that Silawat family’s driver Govind Rajput provided him injections.”
He also said that people are facing trouble in getting injections but these influential people are involved in black marketing.
Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla said that he had alleged the same a few days ago and it has been provided by the testimony of the accused Punit Agrawal.
“Now, I want to ask Silawat and his son Chintu that they will send a defamation notice of how much amount to the accused driver? Not only Silawat being removed from the post but FIR must be lodged against him,” Shukla said adding “Now, I am afraid that action would be taken against the police station in-charge of Vijay Nagar as he caught an accused associated with BJP leaders.
Investigation in the matter is undergoing
In-charge minister Tulsi Silawat on Wednesday said that investigation in the matter is undergoing.
“Let the investigation be completed, every accused would be punished and action would be taken against them,” Silawat told the media.
