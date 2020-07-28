Indore: Congress takes out march against left-right rule

Indore: Continuing their protest against the administration’s order to open shops on left-right basis in central part of the city, Congress leaders on Tuesday took out a foot march from Rajwada to Kasera Bazaar, and once again they threw all social distancing norms to the winds.

Led by city president Vinay Bakliwal and MLA Sanjay Shukla, Congress leaders also opened the closed shops in the area to protest administration’s order. Slogans were raised during the foot march.

However, opening the shops without permission proved dear to Congress leaders as FIR was registered against 14 leaders at Sarafa Police Station.

“Traders and businessmen are already facing huge business loss for the last four months due to the lockdown. Now, the administration has imposed new left- right rule which has hit the city businessmen hard as they are allowed to open shops for only 13 days a month but have to bear the expenses and labour for the entire month,” MLA Shukla said.