Indore: Congress takes out march against left-right rule

Indore: Continuing their protest against the administration’s order to open shops on left-right basis in central part of the city, Congress leaders on Tuesday took out a foot march from Rajwada to Kasera Bazaar, and once again they threw all social distancing norms to the winds.
Led by city president Vinay Bakliwal and MLA Sanjay Shukla, Congress leaders also opened the closed shops in the area to protest administration’s order. Slogans were raised during the foot march.
However, opening the shops without permission proved dear to Congress leaders as FIR was registered against 14 leaders at Sarafa Police Station.
“Traders and businessmen are already facing huge business loss for the last four months due to the lockdown. Now, the administration has imposed new left- right rule which has hit the city businessmen hard as they are allowed to open shops for only 13 days a month but have to bear the expenses and labour for the entire month,” MLA Shukla said.
He added that they will not let the businessmen bear losses and support them to open the shops on all days.
Bakliwal too alleged that the administration is experimenting in the name of controlling Covid-19.
“We will support the administration's experiments if they ensure that Covid-19 will be eradicated,” he added.
FIR registered against 14 people
An FIR has been registered against 13 people including MLA Sanjay Shukla, Vinay Bakliwal, Pintu Joshi, Shailendra Garg, Imtiaz Belim, Bhanwar Sharma, Girish Joshi, Vivek Khandelwal, Dharmendra Gendar, Sanjay Bakliwal, Suresh Mehta, Johar Manpurwala, Javed Moulana, Naresh Mehta and others under sections 188, 269, 270, and 34 of IPC for violating social distancing norms and to violate the orders of district collector about closing shops in central part of the city.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)