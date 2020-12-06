Indore: Congress slams Lalwani over demand of changing Khajrana’s name to Ganesh Nagar

Indore: The appeal of changing the name of Khajrana as Ganesh Nagar by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani has stirred a new controversy and given a chance to Congress to target him over the same.

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla said that Lalwani stirred the controversy only to remain in the news.

“His demand is illogical and he raised the demand only to remain in news. Khajrana was named over the well where Holkars' kept their treasure. Demand of changing its name is a move to hurt sentiments of Hindus,’ Shukla said.

Meanwhile, state secretary Rakesh Yadav demanded that Lalwani should change his name before doing politics of name change of famous places.

“Lalwani has raised the demand only to divert people’s concentration from real issues like unemployment, inflation, hike in fuel prices, and others. He should talk on real issues instead of raising such unnecessary issues,” Yadav said.

State spokesperson of Congress Narendra Saluja said that Lalwani was slammed over the demand of a separate state for Sindhis and now he raised such demand to hide the previous mistake.