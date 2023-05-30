Indore: Congress memo to CP

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen on Monday gave a memorandum to police commissioner demanding dropping a case filed by the president of Bharatiya Janta Party Mahila Morcha Shailja Mishra against Congress leaders Vivek Khandelwal, Ghanshyam Joshi and Girish Joshi. They said it was a false case.

Congress leader Chintu Chowksey said that the case has been registered at Chhatripura police station. In her complaint Shailja had alleged that the Congress leaders had made her photos viral without her permission.

