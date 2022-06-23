e-Paper Get App

Indore: Congress manages to pacify over 45 rebel candidates

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
Congress |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders, on Wednesday, succeeded in pacifying over 45 rebel candidates to withdraw their forms on the last date of taking the forms. Meanwhile, the party has also changed its official candidate in a couple of wards, including ward No. 85.

The party has changed the official candidate for the second time from the ward as, initially, Sachin Chouhan was the party candidate, but later the party announced Ravikant Mishra as the official candidate.

Nevertheless, the party leaders gave form-B to Sachin Chouhan and announced him to be the official candidate. Sources said that the final decision on selecting the candidate was taken by the party’s mayoral candidate, Sanjay Shukla.

Many rebel candidates, like Sanjay Mishra from Ward No. 85, Shambhavi Shukla from ward No. 2 and others withdrew their nomination forms. However, two general secretaries of the party, including Iliyas Khan and Sarvar Khan, tendered their resignations to the party leaders as a protest against selection of the candidates in many wards.

The party’s damage control committee was expecting over 150 rebel candidates, but could succeed in pacifying over 45 candidates to withdraw their forms.

