Indore: Congress lodges complaint against Bhargava with EC

Indore: Congress has lodged a complaint against leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava with Election Commission on Wednesday for his alleged statement at a public rally in Jhabua that former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would become the chief minister post diwali,.

State congress committee secretary Nilabh Shukla said, “Bhargava has clearly violated the model code of conduct by making such a statement that indicates toppling of a duly elected government. Bhargava has exposed the real face of BJP which is continuously trying to disturb the government,” he added.

During a public rally in Jhabua on Tuesday, Bhargava had said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan would become the chief minister of the state again post Diwali as the Congress government will be removed from the power.

However, Bhargava tried damage control in the evening and told media in Indore that the statement was just an election statement and it should not be taken seriously.