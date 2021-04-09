Indore: Congress leaders offer blank cheque to collector, urge him to arrange Remdesivir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma and other party leaders on Thursday offered a blank cheque to the district magistrate of Indore and asked him to arrange an adequate supply of Remdesivir injection for the economically challenged people of Madhya Pradesh.

"We have asked for the Remdesivir injection for the poor by giving a blank cheque to collector Manish Singh, but he said that there is no such system," said Verma. "The cheque was issued by Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla," he added.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, it was reported earlier that Indore is facing a shortage of Remdesivir injection and oxygen supplies. Consumers also alleged black-marketing of these medicines while the district administration spoke about possible price regulations, after which a Congress delegation chaired a meeting with the district magistrate of Indore, Manish Singh on Thursday regarding the treatment of COVID patients, Remdesivir, and lack of oxygen.