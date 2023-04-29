 Indore: Congress leader Sonkar gets lifer for murder 
5 others too sentenced for life

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The nephew of former BJP minister Prakash Sonkar and himself a Congress leader Kapil Sonkar along with five others were sentenced to life imprisonment by the district court on Friday in a case related to the killing of a person in 2011.

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said that in this case, the court has sentenced Kapil Sonkar, Tanveer, Devendra, Kalu alias Pappu, Jaipal Singh and Bhupendra alias Dharmendra Thakur to life imprisonment. 

On December 19, 2011, Hammal Manohar Verma was shot dead in Chhoti Gwaltoli area after half a dozen accused surrounded his car.

According to information, after an old rivalry, the accused called Verma for Khadi Karai (discussion and talk) at around 8 am in Siyaganj area. After a few minutes of hot talk, the accused shot Verma who was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

After the murder, the police named Kapil an accused for hatching the murder conspiracy following which Kapil became an absconder and could not be arrested for several months. Later Kapil surrendered himself. 

