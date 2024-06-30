 Indore: Congress Initiates Signature Drive To Raise Voice Against Municipal Corporation In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Congress Initiates Signature Drive To Raise Voice Against Municipal Corporation In City

Indore: Congress Initiates Signature Drive To Raise Voice Against Municipal Corporation In City

Thousands sign petition against IMC scam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
Citizens come forth to sign the petition raising their voice against municipal corporation scam at Rajwada on Saturday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the exposing scams of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), thousands of citizens took to the streets, heading to Rajwada to join a signature campaign organised by the Congress party on Saturday.

The campaign was launched demanding answers to the Municipal Corporation’s scams and city mismanagement. The event was announced by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Chintu Chouksey, City President Surjit Chadda and District President Sada Shiv Yadav. They called for citizens to sign petitions at Rajwada beginning at 4:00 pm.

Read Also
Indore: Cobalt Machine Breakdown Leaves Cancer Patients In Distress At Government Hospital
article-image

Citizens began arriving at the Congress tent at Rajwada from 3:00 pm onwards, signing their papers. At the designated time, prominent figures such as former state minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Indore Congress in-charge Ravi Joshi, Pandit Kripa Shankar Shukla, state secretary Rajesh Chouksey, MP Congress Committee chief spokesperson KK Mishra, as well as leaders from various organisations and Congress workers gathered at Rajwada.

They officially kicked off the signature campaign. Thousands of citizens demonstrated their anger towards the Municipal Corporation scam by signing their names.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Congress Initiates Signature Drive To Raise Voice Against Municipal Corporation In City

Indore: Congress Initiates Signature Drive To Raise Voice Against Municipal Corporation In City

Indore: Cobalt Machine Breakdown Leaves Cancer Patients In Distress At Government Hospital

Indore: Cobalt Machine Breakdown Leaves Cancer Patients In Distress At Government Hospital

Indore: Youth Booked For Blackmailing Woman, Extorting Money

Indore: Youth Booked For Blackmailing Woman, Extorting Money

Indore: Bag Containing Rs 6 Lakh Stolen From Hotel Room, Woman Arrested

Indore: Bag Containing Rs 6 Lakh Stolen From Hotel Room, Woman Arrested

MP: Ratlam Rail Division Poised For Greater Transformation With Rs 340 Crore Redevelopment Under...

MP: Ratlam Rail Division Poised For Greater Transformation With Rs 340 Crore Redevelopment Under...