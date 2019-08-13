Indore: Congress failed to find chief in last 75 days’

Bhopal: Javadekar said that two different political parties have two different stories to tell of last 75 days. While BJP government took 75 major political decisions including revoking Article 370, scrapping triple talaq and amending RTI, Congress spent 75 days in finding new party chief.

“The Congress is very confused. It’s even divided on Article 370. Going against party line, senior leader Karan Singh, Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia supported revoking special status of J&K,” he said.