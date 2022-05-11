Indore: Congress demands entry in sanctum sanctorum of Khajrana Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Wednesday once again raised the issue of banned entry in Sanctum-Sanctorum of Khajrana Ganesh temple and appealed to the administration to revoke the ban with immediate effect. Along with taking objection over the charges being taken from the people entering the Sanctorum, congress leaders also targeted BJP leaders for keeping mum over the issue.

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla has said that all restrictions of COVID-19 are already being revoked and entry to every temple’s sanctum-sanctorum has been revoked except Khajrana Temple.

“Government has revoked restrictions from entry in the sanctum-sanctorum of Mahakal Temple and from all other temples. These restrictions were imposed to control COVID spread but now cases of COVID-19 have dropped to the lowest but the administration has not revoked the restriction in the temple,” Shukla said adding “Moreover, they have made it a source of income by taking charges from the people to get entry in the Sanctorum.”

The MPCC Secretary adds that the administration has been hurting people’s sentiments by taking charge of offering prayers in the temple while BJP leaders including the MLAs and Member of Parliament who claimed themselves as Hindu’s well wishers turned blind eye to the same.

AAP too targets administration over charges on entry in Sanctorum

State spokesperson of AAP Hemant Joshi also took objection over the issue of charges on entering the sanctorum and appealed to the administration to open the sanctorum for everyone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:43 PM IST