Indore: Congress corporator Raju Bhadoria gets bail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

District court on Monday granted bail to Congress corporator from ward no. 22 Raju Bhadoria in the case of attempt to murder BJP leader Chandu Shinde during the day of voting for IMC elections on July 6. Bhadoria was booked under section 307 of IPC and was arrested by the police on July 13. He has got bail on the surety of Rs 25,000 after 35 days.

Senior advocates Ravindra Singh Chhabra and Mudit Maheshwari had applied for his bail and argued that Bhadoria was not present at the scene when the incident had taken place. Also, while the FIR was registered at 9.45 pm, the MLC was conducted at 8.30 pm over which district judge Devesh Upadhyaya granted the bail.

BJP leader Chandu Shinde had alleged that Raju Bhadoria and his aides including large number of women blockade his car and attacked him. They also broke the window panes of his car.

As he was in jail Bhadoria couldn’t take oath as corporator when other Congress corporators took the oath at collector’s office.