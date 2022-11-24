Indore: Congress Committee members to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin from Khandwa at 6:00 pm on the evening of January 26 at Mhow. It will reach Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's memorial first where Rahul Gandhi will garland Dr Ambedkar’s bust. Rahul along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Baghel, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and many Congress leaders will be with the members. After garlanding by Rahul Gandhi, the spokesperson of Indore Mhow and Dhar will interact with the members.

After that, the street meeting organised at Agrasen Square will be addressed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi will take night rest at Dussehra ground behind Kendriya Vidyalaya. On November 27 at 6:00 am, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Rau, Rajender Nager and Indore. Street lights have been installed along the entire route.