Indore: Congress candidate Shukla has Rs 173 cr in assets, BJP's Bhargava has 2.31 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When it comes to money, Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla is way richer than BJP candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava, but the latter is richer in educational qualifications than his rival. BJP candidate Bhargava filed his nomination on Saturday and also the affidavit with details of his assets among other things. Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla had filed his nomination on June 14.
Pushyamitra Bhargava
Education: M.Phil from DAVV, LLM in Business Law, Mumbai, Certificate course in Journalism and Mass Communication
Criminal Records
No criminal record, thus there is no pending criminal case.
Loan
Pushyamitra has a loan of Rs 15,74,399 and his wife Juhi Rs 9,99,355.
Immovable Property
One plot of 1500 sq feet in Sudama Nagar valued at Rs 43.06 lakh.
Two flats in South Tukoganj
Cash in hand of Pushyamitra Rs 5 lakh and his wife Juhi Rs 3.50 lakh.
Pushyamitra has a Honda City and his wife has a Honda Aviator.
Pushyamitra 49 gram gold and jewellery worth Rs 2.75 lakh and Juhi has 151 gram gold and jewellery worth Rs 8.33 lakh.
Pushyamitra has grass movable assets worth Rs 62,99,254 and Juhi has Rs 19,73,602
Immoveable property: Pushyamitra Rs 1,23,66,000 and Juhi has 25,50,000
Bhargava couple property
Bhargava couple together has gross property including immovable and immovable property worth Rs 2,31,88,856.
Sanjay Shukla
Social media: Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram.
Education: Higher Secondary
Criminal Records: 6 cases of violation of Section 144 are pending
One case is pending in the court, which can lead to conviction of 2 years
Movable property
Sanjay Shukla has gold and precious stone embedded jewellery weighing 4000 gram and 2500 gram silver and precious items. The total worth is Rs 1,65,30,250
His wife has almost 6000 gram gold and precious stone embedded jewellery and 3000 gram silver and precious items totalling Rs 1,75,80,400
The gross value of Shukla's movable asset is Rs 54,88,50,345.01
Vehicles
Sanjay has 30 vehicles
Wealth details
Sanjay has moveable assets worth Rs 54.58 cr and immovable assets worth Rs 23.45, whose current market value is Rs 80.87 cr. The total movable as well as immovable property is worth Rs 134 cr
Sanjay's wife Anjali has movable and immovable property worth Rs 36 cr
The gross value of the assets of the Sanjay and Anjali stands at Rs 170 cr
