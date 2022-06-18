Indore: Congress candidate Shukla has Rs 173 cr in assets, BJP's Bhargava has 2.31 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When it comes to money, Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla is way richer than BJP candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava, but the latter is richer in educational qualifications than his rival. BJP candidate Bhargava filed his nomination on Saturday and also the affidavit with details of his assets among other things. Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla had filed his nomination on June 14.

Pushyamitra Bhargava

Social Media: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin and Youtube.

Education: M.Phil from DAVV, LLM in Business Law, Mumbai, Certificate course in Journalism and Mass Communication

Criminal Records

No criminal record, thus there is no pending criminal case.

Loan

Pushyamitra has a loan of Rs 15,74,399 and his wife Juhi Rs 9,99,355.

Immovable Property

One plot of 1500 sq feet in Sudama Nagar valued at Rs 43.06 lakh.

Two flats in South Tukoganj

Cash in hand of Pushyamitra Rs 5 lakh and his wife Juhi Rs 3.50 lakh.

Pushyamitra has a Honda City and his wife has a Honda Aviator.

Pushyamitra 49 gram gold and jewellery worth Rs 2.75 lakh and Juhi has 151 gram gold and jewellery worth Rs 8.33 lakh.

Pushyamitra has grass movable assets worth Rs 62,99,254 and Juhi has Rs 19,73,602

Immoveable property: Pushyamitra Rs 1,23,66,000 and Juhi has 25,50,000

Bhargava couple property

Bhargava couple together has gross property including immovable and immovable property worth Rs 2,31,88,856.

Sanjay Shukla

Social media: Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Education: Higher Secondary

Criminal Records: 6 cases of violation of Section 144 are pending

One case is pending in the court, which can lead to conviction of 2 years

Movable property

Sanjay Shukla has gold and precious stone embedded jewellery weighing 4000 gram and 2500 gram silver and precious items. The total worth is Rs 1,65,30,250

His wife has almost 6000 gram gold and precious stone embedded jewellery and 3000 gram silver and precious items totalling Rs 1,75,80,400

The gross value of Shukla's movable asset is Rs 54,88,50,345.01

Vehicles

Sanjay has 30 vehicles

Wealth details

Sanjay has moveable assets worth Rs 54.58 cr and immovable assets worth Rs 23.45, whose current market value is Rs 80.87 cr. The total movable as well as immovable property is worth Rs 134 cr

Sanjay's wife Anjali has movable and immovable property worth Rs 36 cr

The gross value of the assets of the Sanjay and Anjali stands at Rs 170 cr