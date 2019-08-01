Indore: Congress burns Yogi Adityanath’s effigy

Indore: Local Congressmen burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday to protest against Unnao rape incident.

Congress leaders led by Indore Women Congress Committee president Shashi Yadav staged demonstration against the incident at party office and raised slogans against BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“While the victim has been struggling for life in hospital, the state government has been trying to save the accused. Government should provide proper treatment and security to the victim and family,” Yadav said.

She said it is clear that BJP leaders are involved in the case and therefore party is not taking action.

Meanwhile, a major mishap was averted during the protest as the Congress leaders burnt the effigy of UP CM inside the office. As the flames rose high and spread, the demonstrators ran out of office causing chaos. An activist dragged the burning effigy out of office building after which demonstration was staged around it.