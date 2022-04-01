Indore: Congmen protest against high fuel, gas prices

​



Indore

Local Congressmen staged demonstrations outside many petrol pumps and several squares in the city on Thursday to protest against hike in petroleum as LPG prices following a call given by State Congress president Kamal Nath.



Congress city president Vinay Bakliwal led the protest staged outside Geeta Bhawan petrol pump. During the protest, they raised slogans against the government and its failure to control rising fuel and gas prices in the country. All India Congress Committee secretary and former MLA Satyanarayan Patel was also present in the protest.



After the protest, Bakliwal said, "the Modi government has cheated, betrayed, and deceived the citizens of India. To collect the votes of the people in the elections, the prices of petrol, diesel, and gas cylinders were kept stable for 137 days. And when the BJP took votes from the public, then within a week, the prices of essential goods reached the highest level," he said.

Bakliwal pointed out that in 2014, during Congress rule, despite crude oil price being $108 per barrel, petrol was available to the public for Rs 71 and diesel for Rs 55. The price of a gas cylinder was Rs 410 during Congress rule, which has gone up to Rs 1000 today. Overall, inflation is at its peak during the BJP rule. Poor and middle-class families are struggling in their day-to-day life.



Satyanarayan Patel said, "the Modi government is cheating 125 crore people of the country and the government has come under the influence of few capitalists and is working for their benefit. We pray to God to give wisdom to the Modi government and understand the pain and suffering of the people."

Petrol up by Rs 7 in 10 days



Petrol and diesel prices are climbing once again

On Thursday the price of petrol per litre was Rs 114.08; an increase of Rs 0.79 paise. Diesel price stood at Rs 97.36 per litre; a rise of Rs 0.75 paise.

The petrol price on March 21 was Rs 107.26 which increased by Rs 7 approx (Rs 6.82) by March 31 and reached Rs 114.08 per litre. Diesel price reached Rs 97.36 from Rs 90.92 in the same period.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:53 AM IST