Indore: Cong will play trump card in Maha: Verma

Indore: PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday said that Congress will play its trump cards in next three-four days in Maharashtra which will turn political scenario again.

He said that the incident has proven that BJP leaders can go to any level for being in power.

Commenting on the role of Sharad Pawar, he said, “It will be too early to comment on Pawar’s role but it is clear that BJP is doing the politics of threat and misusing ED, CBI and other agencies. Fadnavis was calling Ajit Pawar as a corrupt person but he is ready to form government with him.”