Indore : Cong up in arms against decision to lease out Gandhi Hall

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The decision by Indore Municipal Corporation to lease the historic Gandhi Hall to a private company has resulted in protests from many organisations including the Congress.

Many Congress leaders have demanded that the IMC review the decision and to continue with the old facility.

Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla said, “Gandhi Hall has historical importance. It was renovated and beautified by spending Rs 6 crore under the Smart City Project. Now, BJP leaders are playing the game of giving this building and the entire garden and built-up area around it on contract. The decision by IMC is hurting people’s sentiments.”

He said that Congress opposes the decision and will launch an agitation if IMC does not withdraw its decision.

Similarly, MPCC secretary Nilabh Shukla said the BJP government has gifted the heritage pride of the city to a private company. This is sheer injustice to the people of the city. The private company can also use the heritage building as a marriage hall and garden and its rent will be beyond the reach of the common man.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rajesh Chokse said Gandhi Hall is not just a building but a legacy of Indore's tradition, culture and glorious history. “Privatisation is not a new thing for BJP. They had spent crores during Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan to renovate the Gandhi Hall and now are handing it over to a private contractor.

“Congress opposes this decision and all social, political, and cultural efforts are being made to save Gandhi Hall, which has heritage, culture, and archaeological importance for Indore, from private hands,” he added.

Read Also Indore : 5 arrested for renting cars and selling them