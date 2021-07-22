Indore: Cong to come out with 'real' Covid death figures, says former minister Jitu Patwari

Indore

State media in-charge of Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said that the government has claimed that no death has taken place due to lack of oxygen in the country; if this was true then why did a minister and MP go to welcome the oxygen tanker on Dhar Road at night when it reached the city.

“Was the minister under the influence of bhang or was the MP drunk when they welcomed the oxygen tanker and cylinders in the city. And even CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was breaking coconuts at many places to welcome the oxygen tankers,” Patwari said while addressing the media at Congress party office on Thursday.

He added that people had faced problems due to lack of oxygen, remdesivir, beds and many have lost their loved ones but along with hiding their failures they are also mocking the people who died due to the government’s irresponsibility.

“We are preparing a list of people who died during COVID-19 and also those who died due to lack of oxygen and remdesivir. We will soon make the list public to show the truth to the people,” he said.

Patwari also targeted BJP state president VD Sharma for commenting on Kamal Nath and said that Sharma should ask their own government about Pegasus spyware and also about the reasons why they are afraid of Honey Trap’s pen drive.

The Congress MLA said that their party will launch a protest across the state against increasing inflation, fuel prices, and cooking gas prices.

Commenting on the Population Control Bill, he said that Indira Gandhi had brought such a bill but the BJP had opposed it at that time. Patwari said that his party will support those bills which help in the development of the country.

BJP and police patronising criminals

Talking about the case of a shootout between liquor contractors, Patwari said that the BJP leaders are patronising the criminals as their posters and photos with the goons can be seen.

“Instead of taking action against criminals, city police are also protecting them. Criminals surrender under the protection of the police,” he added.

High command will take the final decision over mayoral candidate: Sadho

Former minister and party in-charge in Indore Dr Vijayalaxmi Sadho said that the state government was afraid of Congress winning the mayoral post in upcoming civic body elections due to which they changed the system to have an indirect election for the post of mayor.

“We have already announced Sanjay Shukla as our mayoral candidate and BJP was afraid of the same. As the system of selecting the mayor has been changed,, high command and our state president Kamal Nath will take the final decision,” she said.

City Congress president Vinay Bakliwal said that Indore has become the first city that constituted the Corona Yoddha Samiti which will meet people and collect data of those who died during the Covid-19 wave or faced any trouble during the pandemic.