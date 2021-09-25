Indore: Cong protest against fuel price hike, other issues at Regal Square

Indore

Congress leaders staged a demonstration at Regal Square on Saturday to protest against inflation, hike in fuel prices, unemployment, and other issues.

Congress leaders also raised local issues including action against Raju Bhadouriya and others for raising public issues.

“Fuel prices are burning holes in people’s pockets and instead of providing relief to people, the government is taking action against those who raise public issues. The government and administration are taking action against Congress leaders to intimidate them and stop them from raising public issues. We will not bow before the tyranny of the government,” city Congress president Vinay Bakliwal said.

He also said that they will fix accountability of the cops who had used water cannons and cane-charged Congress leaders during a peaceful protest after 2023 as the Kamal Nath government will come into power again.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pintu Joshi played an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was leading the BJP campaign, in which he is seen asking people whether fuel prices have come down and mocked him for lying to the people.

Congress leaders also protested against increasing cases of vector-borne diseases and also against the throwing of Lord Ganesh's idol during immersion by IMC employees.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Yadav caused embarrassment to the party when his abuses against fellow Congress leaders was caught by a live mike.

Satyanarayana Patel, Rajesh Choukse, Sadashiv Yadav, Chintu Choukse and others were also present during the protest.



Shaikh Alim and son of Rubina Khan clashed

Congress leader Shaikh Alim and son of former corporator Rubina Khan also clashed with each other during the protest and exchanged heated words. They also took the dispute on social media and posted against each other.

