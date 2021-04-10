​Indore​​: Senior ​C​ongress leader and former minister Rameshwar Patel passed away on Saturday.

He breathed his last after a prolonged illness in a private hospital.​ ​Patel was the father of former ​C​ongress MLA Satyanarayan Patel.

He was born in 1943 and started his political career in Congress Sewa Dal.

Patel also worked as district president of Congress and became MLA and minister as well.

He also worked as Janpad Panchayat president, cooperative society president and at various other posts.​ ​His last rites will be performed at Bicholi Mardana on Sunday.