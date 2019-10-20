Indore: Cong erects posters to protest BJP’s vow of giving Bharat Ratna to Savarkar

Indore: Bharat Mata forgive them (BJP) for promising to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar who betrayed you in the freedom fight by seeking apology from the British and for supporting Nathuram Godse. Grant them wisdom.

This was written on the posters put up by local Congress leaders at Regal Square on Saturday to protest against BJP’s promise of giving Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar in its election manifesto released for Maharashtra assembly elections. The poster had photographs of Bharat Mata and Veer Savarkar in which he was mentioned as the mercy seeker from the Britishers.

Indore Municipal Corporation employees faced protest by Congress leaders when they reached Regal Square to remove posters, which became talk of the city.

Congress leader Vivek Khandelwal and others exchanged heated arguments with IMC staff when the latter removed posters claiming that requisite permission was not taken to erect posters. Meanwhile, Khandelwal said Congress government is in power in state and they don’t need permission to put up posters. Finally, the police intervened and IMC employees removed the poster.

Acting president of City Congress Committee Vinay Bakliwal denied commenting on the poster and said Congressmen did not inform him about posters.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had also raised the issue couple of days ago during his visit to Indore. He had said that BJP promised to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar who was involved in Mahatma Gandhi’s murder conspiracy.

Cong don’t see any leader except Nehru: Nema

City BJP president Gopikrishna Nema lashed out at Congressmen and said that they don’t see any leader except Pandit Nehru. “They should read history of not only Nehru and Gandhi family but Chandrashekhar Azad, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and many other leaders who contributed to India’s freedom struggle,” he told mediapersons.