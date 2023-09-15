Indore: Conference Of Social Media Influencer on Sunday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore social media conclave-2023 is being organised in the city on next Sunday at the DAVV auditorium. Seven social media influencers from diverse fields will address the conclave. As soon as the registration link was opened, a large number of registrations took place, which is still going on.

There is enthusiasm about the programme in every section, especially among the youth. The conclave is being organised by Vishwa Sanwad Kendra, Indore.

Viabhav Paithankar, secretary of the Kendra informed about the conclave on Thursday. He presented to the journalists the role, objectives, details of the speakers, the session plan of the programme, the selection process of the participants for the programme, the form of publicity and social media of the conclave.

He informed that seven prominent speakers of the country are coming to the conclave, who have their own identities on social media. The speakers will address sessions on different topics. The sessions will be interesting and informative.

They will have a free interaction with the participants selected for this programme from across the country. Apart from these seven key speakers, famous social media influencers, celebrities and activists in their respective fields will also be attending the conclave.

Indore social media conclave has become a platform that brings together all the people active on social media.

Conclave participants

1. Prashant Umrao - Famous advocate of the Supreme Court.

2. Swami Surya Dev - He is a spiritual guru who expresses the feeling of nation first through his writings on social media platforms.

3. Shubharastha - A famous panellist and debater.

4. Pradeep Bhandari – A city-based journalist.

5. Pinaz Tyagi - News anchor and journalist.

6. Professor Gaurav Rawal - National Cyber Security Expert.

7. Jiya Manjari - Journalist and political analyst.

