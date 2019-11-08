Indore: Conclave on roadmap to $ 5 trillion economy at IIM-I today

Indore: Prabodhan, the two-day annual HR & Leadership Conclave organised by EPGP students of Indian Institute of Management Indore, would commence on Saturday. The theme of this year’s event is “India’s Roadmap to USD 5 Trillion Economy”. The conclave will host business leaders from across the corporate world to express their views and share experiences. The two-day event will witness one keynote address, panel discussion, case study competition, leadership talks, quizzes, EPGP iKON Guest Lectures and a tree plantation drive as well.

“At the beginning of the year 2019, India became the sixth-largest economy in the world with a GDP of nearly USD 3 Trillion. This was an immense feat coming from an agriculture driven economy. The objective of this year’s theme is the belief that the next phase of growth to reach the goal of USD 5 Trillion demands a paradigm shift in the way business is conducted across sectors. From enabling faster technology adoption to providing latest tools for honing the new skillsets, corporate India is putting in every effort to reach the new milestone,” the organisers said in a press release issued on Friday.

The event will witness many experts from various businesses and share their experiences with young management minds.

The keynote would be delivered by Vinayak Marathe, SVP, Reliance Industries Limited. There would be three panel discussions on Human Vs AI—Solving the Rubik’s Cube with Bhavya Mishra, HR Director, Pepsico; Bikram Nayak, Head HR- L&T and Chetna Gogia, VP HR, Policy Bazaar as the panellists. Second panel discussion would have Asha Subramanian, Sr. Director HR, GoIbibo; Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking; Umakanth Nair, SCM Head, John Deere and Rahul Rekhawar, IAS, Jt MD, MSEDCL as the panellists who would share their views on Translating Ideas into Enterprises.

The third panel discussion on Reshaping Labor Market With Digital Disruption would have Satyajit Mohanty, CHRO, Crompton Greaves; Lakshamanan MT, CHRO L&T Technology Services; Abhijeet Parlikar, Sr. GM HR, John Deere and Rushikesh Humbe, Vice President HR, MerkleSokrati as the panellists.

Devesh Verma, CEO & Co-Founder, The Savage Humans and VL Kantha Rao, Chief Electoral Officer- MP Government, Election Commission of India will also be present. The Leaders’ Talk will have Sameer Mathur, HR Director, RBS Services India Limited; Vasant Sanzgiri, Group Head HR, Shapoorji Pallonji Group; Pritam Dutta, Global Head, Ab-InBev and Supriya Rana, Design Thinking, KPMG as the experts.