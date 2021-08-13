Indore: Concerned over decreasing number of inoculations, Health department, IMC to conduct vaccination even on Fridays

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the decreasing number of vaccinations in the city, the health department and Indore Municipal Corporation have decided to continue vaccination drives even on Fridays, which are usually reserved for routine immunisation. The department could vaccinate only 15,000 people even when 113 centres were running across the district.

The officials are also planning to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination target in urban areas and launched mobile vaccination vans to vaccinate people at the doorstep.

‘98% achieved in 1st dose vax’

‘We’ve achieved about 98 per cent of the target of vaccinating the targeted population with the first dose of vaccines in the urban areas. We believe we’ll achieve a 100 per cent target in a couple of days due to which we’ll continue the drive on Fridays, as well. We’ll shift our focus on completing vaccination of people with the second dose. The reason for the low footfall of people at the vaccination centres is that most people have taken Covishield and their due date for the second dose has not yet come.'- Dr Tarun Gupta, district immunisation officer

Mobile vans at your doorstep

- IMC has launched mobile vaccination units in each zone

- They are providing vaccination facilities to people at major squares of the city and at their doorsteps

- Another major reason for running mobile vans is the low footfall of people at the vaccination centres

- As many as 18 mobile vans for vaccination were running in the city on Thursday

Vaccination on Thursday

Total no. of session sites 113

Total vaccinated HCWs (1st dose) 10

Total vaccinated HCWs (2nd dose) 101

Total vaccinated FLWs (1st dose) 0

Total vaccinated FLWs (2nd dose) 167

Total vaccinated 18-44 years (1st dose) 6,515

Total vaccinated 18-44 years (2nd dose) 5,615

Total vaccinated 45-60 years (1st dose) 1,085

Total vaccinated 45-60 years (2nd dose) 1,203

Total vaccinated 60+ (1st dose) 401

Total vaccinated 60+ (2nd dose) 444

Total vaccinated on Thursday 15,541

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:00 AM IST