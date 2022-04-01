Indore: ​Computer training for court's prosecution wing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



A workshop for teaching computers to the officials of the prosecution wing of Indore District Court was organised on Thursday.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that under the vision of Atma Nirbhar MP the workshop was organised. The staff at the Prosecution office were given training in basic computer skills. They were taught operations on the computer which they would need in their day-to-day work.

Some officials were also given advanced training in computers under which they were taught about handling of softwares used in the functioning of the court.

The staff of the office actively participated in the workshop and learned several new things. They also cleared their doubts and asked questions.





(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:12 AM IST