Indore: Computer operator caught accepting Rs 20,000 bribe in Tappa Simrol

Indore: A computer operator was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while accepting an amount of Rs 20,000 as a bribe.

The operator, Tarun Kumawat, had demanded the bribe for helping a persons in transfer of his parental land on his name.

According to information, Datoda village based Virendra Sitoliya had gone to Tappa Simrol based tehsil office for transfer of his parental land on his name and its receipt. There, computer operator Kumavat told Sitoliya would get transfer of land on his name only when he would grease his palms. The operator demanded Rs 20,000 from Sitoliya and the latter agreed to bribe him.