Indore: Complete restoration work of Rajwada ASAP, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani has asked officials to complete the restoration work of Rajwada as soon as possible. He said that the restoration work of the iconic building has taken far too much time .

Lalwani passed this instruction while chairing the meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held at Collector Office on Tuesday. Talking about the Rajwada civil work, he instructs the officers of Smart City Project to increase the pace of restoration work of the iconic building.

He asked all departmental officers to give priority to the construction of Gaushala, MNREGA, agricultural development and self-employment schemes. He said that the Department of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has great potential in the district. He said that priority should be given to road construction and organic farming should be promoted and special emphasis should be laid on the production of cash crops along with traditional farming to make agriculture a profitable business.

Lalwani said that the Prime Minister's slogan is that the Nal-Jal Yojana will be implemented by 2024 in every major village across the country. But our endeavourur is to complete this work in the district by 2022. He instructed the construction of multilevel parking in a crowded area in the city. Agriculture, Women and Child Development, Rural Engineering Services, Unorganized Workers Welfare, MNREGA, Construction of Anganwadi Centers, Chief Minister Road Scheme, Self Employment through Industries Department, Chief Minister Road Vendor Loan Scheme etc. were reviewed in the meeting.

Collector Manish Singh said that all concerned departments should implement the decision of the meeting and strictly follow the instructions of the MP. Work with public representatives in confidence while visiting and distributing materials.