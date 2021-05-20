Indore: Complete lock-down May 28, only Milk shops allowed to open; Know all about it

Indore: In a single shot, the district administration snapped the permissions given about the opening of kirana-grocery shops and sell of furits and vegetables on Thursday night. From Friday to May 28, all commercial activities including opening of Kiran Shops and sell of fruits and vegetables banned till May 28.

Collector Manish Singh released an order of this regard on Thursday night. Accordingly, permission of opening of whole sale and retail shops and sell of fruits and vegetables withdrawn. The order will come into effect from 6 as of Friday to May 28. Choithram and Niranjanpur fruits and vegetable mandies and all Haat Bazar will be closed till May 28.

However, organised Kirans shops like Big Basket, Onndor, Big Bazar are allowed to do home delivery of Kirana items only from 6 am to 5 pm. Their employees will have be carry their identity cards. Industrial staff and labours are allowed to move in three shifts i.e. 8.3 to 10.00 am, 6.00 to 7.00 pm and 1.00 to 2.30 am. The smell of milk from shops or home delivery is allowed to do up to 9 am and in evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

All SDMs have been instructed to identify the infected locality of their area so that they can be declared as micro containment area.