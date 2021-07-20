Indore: Complete Indore-Dahod rail project in phases, says former LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan



Indore:



Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok-Sabha Speaker has said that the ambitious Indore-Dahod rail line should be completed in phases. In the first phase, Indore-Dhar section should be completed.



Mahajan was talking to the media on the sideline of a religious programme on Sunday over the various developmental issues of the city. She said that the Indore-Dahod rail line project is pending since 1989. Since then, I am continuously raising this issue. In 1989, the estimated cost of the project was just Rs 350 cr. which is escalating continuously. "Now that a sufficient amount of money has been sanctioned for the project, my suggestion is that the project should be completed in phases and the section between Indore and Dhar should be completed first," Mahajan said.

Giving her reasons, she said Pithampur is an industrial city and Dhar is a tribal area. For thedevelopment of both the areas, the rail line should be commissioned here in the first phase.

Talking about the Ahilya Memorial, she said that the new generation should be made aware of the greatness of Ahilyabai. A memorial should be constructed for her and I have expressed my wish to the State government.

