Indore: Company owner, female employee held for duping people in name of investment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fake advisory company owner and his female employee were arrested by the police on Friday for duping people in the name of doubling their money within a short period, officials said on Saturday.

The accused were using SIM cards registered in West Bengal and Bihar to contact people. The police have seized some documents, mobile phones and laptops from the accused and they are being questioned further.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehjib Kaji, a tip-off was received that some employees of a company are wearing identity cards with the company name ‘Edu Plus’ but they are indulging in some suspicious activities.

A team was constituted and the office situated in Badi Bhamori area was raided. The police arrested the owner of company Kuldeep Singh and his employee Ritu from the spot and registered a case under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC.

The accused used to make phone calls to people using different names to dupe them in the name of investment. The police have seized some documents, their identity cards, mobile phones and laptops. Their accounts are being checked by the police.

TI Kaji said the company's name indicated that they were in the field of education but they were giving financial services and were using SIM cards registered in West Bengal and Bihar. Also, they used to receive money through the bank accounts of Bangalore and Chandigarh. The police are fetching the bank account details of the accused.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:41 AM IST