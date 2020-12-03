Indore: Companies of Madhya Pradesh and UK can forge strategic JVs

Indore: Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, has stressed upon the need for India and UK to work together and reap rewards of what the transformed world has to offer in new normal. The companies of both the countries also use the opportunity to forge
strategic collaboration through joint ventures.
Through the joint ventures, the companies can reap the advantages. The strength of the UK - India Strategic Economic Partnership is already considerable, with overall trade increasing by over 11% to almost £24 billion in FY 2019-20.
Diplomat Gemmell was addressing the plenary session of virtual outreach program in MP on Thursday. The theme of the session was ‘UK in MP potential Business opportunities for collaboration. The event was organized by British High Commission in collaboration of
Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). Gemmell showcased the business opportunities with UK companies and prospects to forge strategic business partnerships between UK & MP companies.
MP an ideal business destination
John Kingsly, Managing Director, MP Industrial Development Corporation, made a presented on the opportunities to invest in Madhya Pradesh and presented several benefits provided by State Govt. for investing in different focus sectors. Kingsly highlighted upon the Governments initiatives towards establishing MP as an ideal business destination for the manufacturing and service sectors.
Industries of State should come forward
Anurag Shrivastava, Chairman CII State Council deliver the opening remarks for the session, where-in he emphasized on the importance of global economic inter-linkages and urged the industries in MP to come forward and explore the opportunities presented by Department for
International Trade. “CII is committed to stepping up its engagement with the UK on a wide range of issues that it identifies as being national priorities of corporate India, and is taking several initiatives to connect Indian business with UK business” he added.
The program received an overwhelming response in terms of participation of decision Makers & Technical Heads of companies in MP across sectors intending to expand their business for future growth.
Presentation
British High Commission made his presentation. UK highlighted on areas like advanced Engineering, automotive, Healthcare, Pharma, Life Sciences, Agri & Food Processing, where opportunities exists for industries of MP through Joint Venture partnerships, Collaborations
and technology
