Indore: Companies of Madhya Pradesh and UK can forge strategic JVs

Indore: Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, has stressed upon the need for India and UK to work together and reap rewards of what the transformed world has to offer in new normal. The companies of both the countries also use the opportunity to forge

strategic collaboration through joint ventures.

Through the joint ventures, the companies can reap the advantages. The strength of the UK - India Strategic Economic Partnership is already considerable, with overall trade increasing by over 11% to almost £24 billion in FY 2019-20.

Diplomat Gemmell was addressing the plenary session of virtual outreach program in MP on Thursday. The theme of the session was ‘UK in MP potential Business opportunities for collaboration. The event was organized by British High Commission in collaboration of

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). Gemmell showcased the business opportunities with UK companies and prospects to forge strategic business partnerships between UK & MP companies.

MP an ideal business destination



John Kingsly, Managing Director, MP Industrial Development Corporation, made a presented on the opportunities to invest in Madhya Pradesh and presented several benefits provided by State Govt. for investing in different focus sectors. Kingsly highlighted upon the Governments initiatives towards establishing MP as an ideal business destination for the manufacturing and service sectors.



