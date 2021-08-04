Indore commuters breathe easy as dangerous road gets green light

Indore : The road between Bhanwarkuwan Square to Tejaji Nagar Square on Khandwa Road had got the green light on Wednesday, said MP Shankar Lalwani after meeting Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. “Minister Gadkari gave the approval for development of the road after we had discussions with him,” said MP Lalwani. He added that discussions on the development of the road had been going on for many years and its construction was getting delayed due to many reasons. There are several agencies, such as the MPEB and IMC, involved in clearing the construction of the road.

MP Lalwani said, “We’re in talks with the MPEB for shifting the electricity pole from the middle of the road. Besides, IMC will ensure that no drainage line or water line should get affected during the construction work. If any of these things lie in between, they’ll be shifted or some solution will be found to deal with the issues.” MP Lalwani said that there were many colleges, schools and residential colonies on the stretch, besides the DAVV , because of which there is a heavy flow of traffic on the road daily. After the road was developed these issues would get resolved, he added.

Accident-prone road: The road is one of the busiest in the city. Daily, over 2 lakhs of vehicles travel on the road and daily—at least very often—accidents occur on the road because of the narrow width and traffic at high speed. At present, there are no dividers on Khandwa Road between the Bhanwarkuan and Tejaji Nagar stretch, because of which many a time vehicles come in front of each other and, sometimes, two-wheeler riders get into trouble due to rash driving and overtaking by heavy vehicles or four-wheelers

Boon for lakhs of people: On the stretch at which the road has been approved to be developed, there are hundreds of colonies and a few townships and other residential societies which will benefit from the development of the road

Travel time will get shorter

--At present, to cover the 6.5-kilometre stretch from Bhanwarkuwan to Tejaji Nagar, it takes almost 18-20 minutes due to the heavy traffic flow and road bottlenecks at some points

-- After the development of a proper four-lane road, it is expected that it will take around 8-10 minutes to cover the same distance